Pay attention
Ukraine is the Sodom and Gomorrah of the world. Biden, Pelosi, Romney and Kerry have had their offspring in high level jobs in the Ukraine since 2014 when Obama replaced Ukraine's government. Ukraine is number 1 in the world for human trafficking and money laundering! Supporting Ukraine is wrong! Putin is a religious man. He is doing his best to wipe out porn, and LGBT in his country. He will destroy us if we interfere. Stolen elections have consequences. Say your prayers, God is our only hope now.
Rick Humphrey
Jonesboro
