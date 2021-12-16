A recent survey conducted for The Ripon Society by The Tarrance Group polling firm revealed that 64% of U.S. voters want leaders who will compromise and solve problems. 28% of the electorate preferred leaders that consistently fight for their values even if that results in seldom finding solutions. https://riponsociety.org/2021/12/ripon-society-releases-results-of-6th-annual-national-survey/
Unfortunately, the primary electorate and activist base of the major political parties seems to be dominated by the 28% who prefer to fight rather than solve problems. Gone are the days when both political parties welcomed a broad-based coalition of voters with a diversity of views. The result is that our political system is increasingly dominated by performance artists rather than practical problem solvers.
No president alone can divide a nation. At the root is the impact of globalization, technology, decline of institutions like the family and organized religion. As a result of years of political pandering and short-term solutions, important problems are not properly addressed by our leaders. Social trust declines. The public grows frustrated and divides along increasing extreme lines.
Social media is a major source of information for many. Facebook and Twitter have profited greatly by creating an echo chamber that allows the public to have their views reinforced by others rather than challenged. Too many people on social media seem dedicated to vilifying individuals or institutions that they disagree with in any way. Such an attitude is not reflective of a healthy and free society.
Americans need to improve their critical thinking skills. A healthy skepticism will not blindly trust any source including the mainstream media, which can have it own bias. All of the major cable TV networks have a right or left-leaning slant that impacts their selection of stories to cover and how issues are presented. Most online sources of information have some kind of ideological and otherwise self-serving agenda.
The best way to get the facts is to view a variety of sources reflecting points of view from all sides – center, left and right. And a good New Year’s resolution for many of us might be to spend less time on social media.
Clint Hatcher
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.