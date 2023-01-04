A bill was recently introduced in the Arkansas Legislature to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. While making changing the clocks twice a year obsolete, there are negative ramifications.
Under permanent Daylight Savings Time, sunrise in most of December and all of January will be after 8 a.m. While there's some daylight roughly 30 minutes before sunrise, this will still drastically increase the number of children waiting at the bus stop in the dark.
