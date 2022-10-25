The op-ed titled "Economy not the most important issue in midterm election" is typical of modern liberalism. Democrats like Andrew Jackson, Williams Jennings Bryan and Franklin Roosevelt championed the common person but that working class party is no more.
Today’s Democratic Party is fixated on abortion rights and “criminal justice reform” with a lenient attitude toward offenders and treating crime as a social rather than moral problem. Upscale progressives can tolerate high inflation but the lower income groups are hit the hardest by rising prices.
After a failed attempt to convince the Saudis to increase oil production, the Biden Administration continues to deplete the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Biden is beholden to environmental groups with unrealistic expectations for a phaseout of fossil fuels. Heating bills are skyrocketing. Most Americans support reducing carbon emissions but there must be a realistic plan for doing so.
China is the world’s largest polluter and continues to build coal plants. Due to environmental permitting regulations, the domestic rare earth mineral industry (essential for renewable energy) is virtually nonexistent. An overzealous “green agenda” leading to higher utility rates and mandating electric vehicles will create a public backlash.
While portraying Republicans as extremists, Democrats oppose all restrictions on abortion. Biden (and nearly all Congressional Democrats) favor taxpayer funding of elective abortions.
A vast majority of Americans understand that voter ID laws are reasonable and critical to restoring public confidence in our election system.
China's rapid rise in military strength is a threat to national security. Defense needs to become a higher priority.
Polls indicate the leading issues are the economy and crime. The American people will vote based on pocketbook and public safety concerns this November.
