The op-ed titled "Economy not the most important issue in midterm election" is typical of modern liberalism. Democrats like Andrew Jackson, Williams Jennings Bryan and Franklin Roosevelt championed the common person but that working class party is no more.

Today’s Democratic Party is fixated on abortion rights and “criminal justice reform” with a lenient attitude toward offenders and treating crime as a social rather than moral problem. Upscale progressives can tolerate high inflation but the lower income groups are hit the hardest by rising prices.