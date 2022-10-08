There’s an old saying that politics makes strange bedfellows. Knowing that, it shouldn’t be surprising that Jerry Cox, David Couch and Melissa Fults had lunch together at a barbecue restaurant Monday.

If those names don’t mean much to you, Cox heads the Family Council and its political arm, the Family Council Action Committee. It’s a conservative Christian group opposed to marijuana legalization. Couch led the effort to pass the constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana in Arkansas in 2016. Fults is a longtime legalization supporter who tried to pass a different amendment that year, until Couch sued and got it kicked off the ballot.

