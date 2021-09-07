This past week the Social Security and Medicare trustees reported that the Social Security trust fund will be unable to pay full payments by 2034.
The trustees also reported that the Medicare trust fund for inpatient care will be depleted by 2026. Inpatient care is funded by Medicare Part A. There was no mention of Medicare Parts B and D in any of the media reports.
To be fair to the trustees, they are simply reporting what the law requires of them, which is that starting in 2034 Social Security will only be able to pay out what it receives in tax revenue, which will result in a reduction in benefits of 22 percent. The benefit’s reduction will be necessitated because, by 2034, the accumulated trust fund balance will have been reduced to zero.
For starters it’s important to know that the Social Security trust fund is not a real trust fund. The Social Security administration does not have access to payroll tax revenue, nor do they make benefit payments to retirees or others. The Social Security trust fund is simply an accounting device allowing us to compare payroll taxes received to benefits paid. If tax receipts exceed benefits paid, the trust fund grows, and the budget deficit shrinks, if benefits paid exceed tax receipts, then the trust fund balance declines, and once the trust fund is exhausted, the budget deficit will grow.
Just because the trust fund becomes insolvent doesn’t mean we have to reduce benefit payments. The requirement that the Social Security administration pay out only what it receives in payroll tax revenue (once the trust fund is gone) is mandated in the enabling legislation, but since the Social Security administration does not make any actual payments, there is legal but no practical connection between how Social Security benefits are paid and the size of the trust fund balance.
Like all federal payments, Social Security benefit payments are authorized by the Treasury and made by the Fed. The only connection between the Fed and the Social Security administration is the information supplied to the Fed regarding the size of benefit payments, which begs the question: If this is how the system really works, why are we so obsessed with the size of the trust fund balance.
Part of the answer lies in how the creators of the Social Security Act envisioned it playing out. Originally it was viewed as an insurance plan with earmarked taxes being used to pay benefits based on ones contribution to the system. That plan was found to be impractical to implement.
From then on Social Security was viewed as an intergenerational transfer. Young workers fund older workers benefits in return for a guarantee that when these young workers age out, their benefits will be paid by the next generation of young workers.
What we have since discovered is that the trust fund concept doesn’t make any sense at the national level, but if we insist on having one, it needs to be structured like Medicare Part B.
The trust fund for Medicare Part B comes from the federal government’s general fund with about 25 percent coming from premiums on Medicare Part B. Given that general fund revenue and premiums have kept pace with health care cost increases, this trust fund is in no danger of insolvency.
Not only is Medicare Part B in no financial difficulty, the enabling legislation gave the fund administrators legal authority to pay full benefits if the trust fund is ever exhausted. And while this authority does not extend to the Social Security trust fund nor Medicare Part A, it does prove that trust funds are not necessary.
As we can see, the Fed (per Treasury instructions) makes all the payments for Social Security, Medicare Part A, and 80 percent of Medicare Part B. All federal taxes, regardless of the source, are used for only one purpose and that is to redeem Treasury securities. Thus, the easiest solutions to our supposed trust fund problems are simply to eliminate the trust funds.
If Congress cannot bring itself to eliminate the trust funds, then the next best solution would be to fund Social Security and Medicare Part A the way we do the Medicare Part B – by increasing the funds tax revenues as costs rise.
Currently, Social Security taxes are paid only on the first $142,800 in income. Congress should remove the tax cap and apply the Social Security retirement tax to all income sources, both earned and unearned. This would permanently end the threat of trust fund insolvency.
Congress could make either of the above changes if they so choose. That it hasn’t been done is a political choice, not an economic one.
