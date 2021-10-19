We need reminding that the library furor began with the display in the children’s section, featuring 33 books promoting the LGBTQ+ agenda and was aimed at children as young as 4. They knew this was anything but a morally neutral issue. Concerned parents were not the cause.
The politics, claiming victimhood, and name-calling (haters, bigots, homophobes, xenophobes) often become smokescreens to divert attention from the real issue and usually generate more heat than light. Some of the name callers are now calling for the issue to be dropped and discussion suppressed.
Among the issues are that in some states youngsters can begin “gender affirming” therapy or undergo “surgery” without parental consent. Unfortunately, some who are new in the medical profession seem to view themselves as “social change agents” and want to fast-track a child’s self-diagnosis by helping them medically transition, beginning with puberty blockers, when puberty often helps children overcome gender dysphoria.
The media seems to avoid reporting the many failures or that some procedures are irreversible. And many juveniles are not mature enough to gauge such life-affecting decisions at a young age. Those promoters and facilitators will have a lot to account for.
Another issue is we are being told that gay people are born that way — in the absence of proof. They have yet to tell us if pedophiles are born that way. The proof is the same in both cases. Rapists, fornicators, adulterers, thieves and liars can offer the same “proof.”
One other issue, when it is claimed that someone has been wronged in these matters or as in the “Me Too” movement, what standard of right and wrong are they claiming has been violated? Are they talking about the Bible? Who is the final authority on what is right or wrong and how can we know what that standard is? If it’s not the Bible, what is it?
In spite of the heat that has been generated, I still believe we can sit down calmly and civilly and discuss these matters without getting angry.
Dick Blackford
Jonesboro
