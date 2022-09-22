An Arkansas governor’s race that had been uneventful since the May primaries made some news last week for two reasons – one political, one personal.

The political news was a Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll showing Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders leading Democrat Chris Jones, 51 percent-40 percent. Libertarian Ricky Harrington trailed both with 2 percent. Another 7 percent were undecided.

