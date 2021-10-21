Four months after the first complaint about the Pride display no solution has been proposed to the board for a vote. At the October meeting, board member Mark Nichols explained that their subcommittee simply did not have a proposal ready to vote on. So why the delay when they claim that this issue is of the utmost importance?
Enter Craighead County Judge Marvin Day. Day has now made three nominations to the library board, two of whom openly proclaimed their religious objections to the Pride display and access to LGBTQ+ affirming materials on social media. While the third has made no such public statements, prior to his nomination Day promised the tea party that they “would be happy with” the new candidates. Combined with the delay in voting on a proposal it becomes clear that Day is complicit in the attempt to skew the board to allow censorship of a community that lives and pays taxes in Craighead County.
This is not a request to nominate an equally discriminatory candidate with no social media presence, this is a request to stop nominating anyone whose goal is anything less than increasing our entire community's access to educational opportunities through our excellent public library.
As far as the issue on the table? There must be a proposal made, there must be a vote held, and delaying until you can confirm enough sympathetic board members is not an acceptable course of action.
Ali Conn
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.