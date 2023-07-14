Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning will become more isolated during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.