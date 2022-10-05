It looks like Arkansas is losing ground in the fight against obesity, which means it’s losing ground in the effort to become healthier, and in the battle against hunger.

State obesity rates don’t indicate that people here eat too much, it indicates that they aren’t eating healthy, and in ever increasing areas the options for healthy choices are going away as well.

Steve Gillespie is editor of the Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.