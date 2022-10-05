It looks like Arkansas is losing ground in the fight against obesity, which means it’s losing ground in the effort to become healthier, and in the battle against hunger.
State obesity rates don’t indicate that people here eat too much, it indicates that they aren’t eating healthy, and in ever increasing areas the options for healthy choices are going away as well.
In the report State of Obesity 2022: Better Policies for a Healthier America, by Trust for America’s Health, released Sept. 27, Arkansas is one of 19 states with obesity rates above 35 percent based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) information. That’s up from 16 states the year before. Last year the report showed that 36.4 percent of Arkansas adults were obese. This year the report states that 38.7 percent of Arkansas adults are obese.
“A special section of the report looks at the relationship between food insecurity and obesity,” according to information released by Trust for America’s Health. “Food insecurity, defined as being uncertain of having or unable to acquire enough food because of insufficient money or resources, is driven by many of the same social and economic factors that drive obesity including poverty and living in communities with many fast-food establishments but limited or no access to healthy, affordable foods such as available in full-service supermarkets. Being food and nutrition insecure often means families must eat food that costs less but is also high in calories and low in nutritional value.”
According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, 50 percent or more of Arkansans had low access to healthy food sources in 2019.
“There are communities across the state where individuals seeking healthy groceries have no options,” ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said this week. “In these neighborhoods, the only local food sources may be gas stations or fast-food restaurants. People experiencing poverty are especially likely to be impacted by the lack of healthy foods in their communities, and surging food and gas costs in the past year have exacerbated the challenges these individuals face.”
Thompson is a member of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, which includes representatives from charitable food organizations, community health care, state government, and commercial grocers. By the end of the year the group is expected to complete a report recommending initiatives and funding opportunities to improve food access in the Arkansas.
ACHI classified residents as having low access to healthy food sources if they lived more than a mile from the nearest large grocery store in an urban area or more than 10 miles from the nearest large grocery store in a rural area. There were only 1.7 grocery or produce vendors per 10,000 people in Arkansas in 2019, below the national average of 2.1 per 10,000.
It’s no coincidence that states with the highest poverty rates: Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Tennessee, are also among the states with some of the highest rates of obesity: Mississippi (39.7 percent), Louisiana (38.1 percent), New Mexico (30.9 percent), Kentucky (36.6 percent), Arkansas (36.4 percent), Alabama (39 percent), Oklahoma (36.4 percent), South Carolina (36.2 percent), and Tennessee (35.6 percent).
And don’t let anyone tell you this is somehow the fault of just Democrats or just Republicans. These poverty rates and obesity rates have been high in these states during the 19 years these annual reports have been done.
At the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health on Wednesday (the first such conference held there since 1969), President Joe Biden announced a goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030 with plans to expand benefits to help low-income people buy food, promote healthy eating, physical activity, and expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition.
The Associated Press reports that at the conference there was an announcement of more than $8 billion in commitments from private companies, charitable foundations and industry groups to battle hunger with donations, other contributions and services including:
A $20 million commitment from the Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company to improve access to healthy foods and safe spaces for physical activity in marginalized communities.
A $3.85 million commitment from the Publix grocery store chain to supply food to local food banks and establish free mobile food pantries.
$22 million from the Danone food company to fund a program to help “at least 300 million Americans to build healthier dietary habits.”
A commitment from the Meijer grocery store chain to offer up to a 10 percent discount to incentivize users of the SNAP program to buy fruits and vegetables.
That’s encouraging, because the other stuff Mr. Biden wants us to do would require Congress to work together and stop politicizing poverty, hunger and health – for a change.
Steve Gillespie is editor of the Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
