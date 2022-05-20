I want to thank the Craighead County Election Commission for promptly and properly handling correction of the recent ballot mistake. Having served several years on the commission in the 1990s, I know the great effort that they put into trying to be sure no mistakes occur. Unfortunately, since these things are done by humans, sometimes mistakes do occur. Our Election Commission does a good job of keeping them rare.
Some may be concerned that a lawsuit was filed. I have often said that one of the functions of election commissioners is to have people to be listed on lawsuits. Lawsuits in elections are very common. This one was quite frivolous.
I love my name and like for people to get it right. Unfortunately, my middle and last names are often misspelled. I do sometimes blame Duncan Hines for people getting the last name wrong since his cake mixes are so often found in kitchen pantries that it inclines people to spell my last name like he spells his; however, I have never blamed it on some large sinister conspiracy.
Some may question why it took so long to get the error corrected. I am amazed it was corrected so rapidly. It is not a matter of just going back and correcting an error like I have already had to do a couple times while typing this letter. There are safeguards and procedures in place to see that such does not happen. Such changes can only be done by the company that programs the software for the machines and that can only be done after the proper authorizations are received. Tampering with a voting machine is a class D felony which carries a penalty of up to six years in prison. No wonder that at each step the Election Commission made sure things were being done legally.
Once the change was received,and everything double-checked, the correction had to be made to the multiple machines used throughout the county. Those machines are not connected to each other or to the internet so the update had to be done one machine at a time. It takes a while, but it does assure that we have accurate elections in Craighead County.
James Elwyn Hinds
Jonesboro
