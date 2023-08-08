As of late there have been legislators who have advocated altering the Fed’s current mandate to one solely focused on maintaining “price stability.” A single-focused central bank is not the norm but it does occur, Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, has “price stability” as it sole mandate. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve Act, instructs the Federal Reserve to set monetary policy to promote “stable prices, maximum employment, and moderate long-term interest rates.”

Those who favor a single “price stability” focus argue that it makes Fed intentions more transparent. This single focus, they claim, increases the business community’s ability to make long-term investment decisions, and gives the labor sector a clearer view of long-run inflation from which to negotiate future wage and benefit increases.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.