As of late there have been legislators who have advocated altering the Fed’s current mandate to one solely focused on maintaining “price stability.” A single-focused central bank is not the norm but it does occur, Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, has “price stability” as it sole mandate. In the U.S., the Federal Reserve Act, instructs the Federal Reserve to set monetary policy to promote “stable prices, maximum employment, and moderate long-term interest rates.”
Those who favor a single “price stability” focus argue that it makes Fed intentions more transparent. This single focus, they claim, increases the business community’s ability to make long-term investment decisions, and gives the labor sector a clearer view of long-run inflation from which to negotiate future wage and benefit increases.
Harvard University economist Benjamin Friedman has written extensively on monetary policy and it’s his opinion that a “price stability” focus, or as he calls it, inflation-targeting, does not increase the transparency of the Fed policy actions. As Friedman notes, the Fed, while they nominally state that their inflation goal is 2 percent, they now freely admit that they will seek to achieve an average 2 percent inflation over an extended period of time.
What caused this policy shift from a strict adherence to an annual 2 percent target to a long-run (average) target of 2 percent? The COVID recession. Recognizing their dual mandate, the Fed decided to shift gears, kept the Federal Funds rate at near zero in an effort to maximize demand and increase output, employment and income.
The fact that the Fed saw the COVID recession and its accompanying unemployment as a bigger economic threat than the possibility of inflation in the future is proof that any form of inflation-targeting does not guarantee transparency as it relates to future Fed policy decisions. As circumstances change so do Fed policies.
A singular focus on “price stability” or as Friedman calls it inflation-targeting, will end the Fed’s ability to enact policies designed to combat unemployment. The Fed currently has the ability to use their tools to expand demand which increases output, employment and incomes. With a strict “price stability” focus, fiscal policy will be the nation’s sole tool for combating a recession. Unfortunately, by itself, fiscal policy actions may not be enough.
Putting aside the issue of budget deficits, tax cuts, as of late, have been relatively ineffective in expanding demand because the majority of the tax cuts flow to upper income families who spend little of their tax cut income. Government spending and transfer increases have more of an expansionary effect while at the same time putting pressure on prices as demand rises. With a strict “price stability” focus, the Fed could then be forced to engage in policy actions to dampen demand thus partially or completely offsetting the government’s efforts to end a recession by expanding demand.
A related and equally serious problem could arise if the nation experiences another financial crisis like we did in 2008. In 2008 banks ceased lending to one another for fear that their lending partners might be insolvent because of too many non performing, mortgage-backed securities on their books. This financial gridlock spilled over into the real (goods and services producing) economy, creating the Great Recession of 2008.
In an effort to end the gridlock and resume the flow of lending to business firms, the Fed loaned $1.2 trillion to banks and other financial institutions. In the absence of inflation, would the Fed be allowed the freedom to assist the financial sector if their mandate was strict “price stability?”
These arguments about what the Fed’s policy focus should or should not be, have little to do with the current suggestions being made by some members of Congress. Rather, than an academic debate regarding policy effectiveness, these latest “suggestions” seemed to be targeted at the Fed’s recent creative efforts in combating financial crises and the Fed’s seeming cooperation and accommodation to the federal government’s stimulus efforts.
The track record of the Fed is not perfect. They misunderstood the role of a central bank during the Depression and made a bad situation worse, but they learned from their mistakes. The recession of 2008 could have been worse then the Great Depression, but it wasn’t and they saved not just the U.S. economy but the world economy as a whole, and, in conjunction with the Biden administration, they made the COVID recession the shortest on record.
We need an independent Fed to make decisions based on economic conditions not political expediency. Inflation hurts families as does unemployment. We need a central bank whose mandate is to address both problems as they arise, what the Fed needs is our support not political interference.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.