I couldn’t help but note the irony of Friday’s press release from the Craighead County Historical Society and the Craighead County Jonesboro Library seeking monetary donations to help preserve editions of The Jonesboro Sun from 1939 into the 2000s.
Don’t misunderstand me; I think the project is more than worthy of your donations, and I would encourage everyone to participate. I certainly appreciate what the library and the historical society are doing to preserve the historical record of Northeast Arkansas in the annals of The Jonesboro Sun and one day making them accessible online.
Still, the irony is as obvious as the office where my desk now resides. What about the next 60-odd years of Northeast Arkansas history. How do you preserve it if there’s no one documenting it?
Wouldn’t it make just as much sense to invest in keeping The Jonesboro Sun relevant for the next 117 years as it has been for this community and Northeast Arkansas for the past 117 years?
As fewer people subscribe to and advertise in The Sun, the newspaper – naturally – shrinks. As a private business, company officials are faced with ensuring the business continues to thrive as best it can while making a profit.
There is no other choice.
It does little to point fingers at why the newspaper industry is shrinking. We’ve heard it all before – the internet, the pandemic, the disconnect between residents and their community, fake news conspiracies, etc.
What all residents need to understand is that their very constitutional rights are being whittled away by their lack of concern in maintaining the only news source that holds local government accountable and gives them a voice to promote or protest its actions.
Its value, now taken for granted by so many, is immeasurable in the role of a democratic republic – especially on the local level where residents have an actual voice in their governing.
Many seem simply unaware, unconcerned or disinterested. More than any other reason, those are why newspapers – and the connections within their communities – are suffering.
In a word, it’s apathy.
Still, I’m only preaching to the choir.
Those of you who continue to subscribe to The Sun and read my diatribes are on the same team. We understand how important a daily newspaper is to its community. We – especially I – have to do more to ensure others understand this same tenet – that the longevity and vitality of a democratic society requires a strong and free press.
Crossword puzzles, comics and Dear Abby are simply added features to brighten the day, but the real meat and potatoes of newspapers are found on A1 – the true face of our community. Some days it’s dark news. Some days festive. Some sad. Most days informative. Each day a reflection of what’s happened in our neighborhoods.
That can’t be replaced by the internet – where more and more people turn to read opinion news that primarily reflects their own biases. TV and radio? One gives you six or seven sentences to sum up their input while the latter takes it and cuts it down even more.
Who will preserve those “news” sources that basically vanish into thin air? Not the Craighead County Historical Society or the Craighead County Jonesboro Library. There’s nothing to preserve when, like the smoke from a burning rice field, they simply disappear.
Of course, I’m concerned about the future of newspapers. I’ve been a newspaper journalist for the past 39 years. I’ve seen newspapers grow and shrink. Journalists I’ve worked with have done and continue to do meaningful work in the public’s best interest along with providing the day-to-day news of record to keep the public informed.
It’s important to preserve the past for future generations, but it’s equally important to ensure the preservation of today, tomorrow, next week and next year.
What will future generations of the general public have as a resource of the community’s past if newspapers don’t thrive and survive?
It’s a dystopia I hope not to witness.
—————
In more inspiring news, I have to give a shout out to the Jonesboro Police Department for its vigilance in solving some of the many recent shootings in our community. It’s tough to crack gang violence, but JPD officers and detectives have been making great headway in recent days.
We pray for their safety and those who’ve been caught in the crossfire.
