We celebrate Presidents’ Day on the third Monday in February, and although the holiday is officially Washington’s Birthday (George was born on Feb. 22, 1732), it has popularly been considered a holiday remembering Abraham Lincoln, as well. He was born Feb. 12, 1809. Nowadays it’s generally celebrated as a day to honor all our presidents.
Some may not realize that Lincoln’s is one of three presidential birthplaces that are located within about a five hour drive from Northeast Arkansas.
The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Site and Abraham Lincoln’s Boyhood Home at Knob Creek are in Hodgenville, Kentucky.
The birthplace houses a log cabin “symbolic of one in which Lincoln was born” on the site in which it is believed Lincoln was born. The Visitor Center includes memorabilia of the Lincoln family and is adjacent to the Sinking Spring Farm purchased by Lincoln’s father in 1808. The boyhood home also includes a log cabin “indicative of one that was home to the Lincoln family during Lincoln’s early youth.”
About the same distance away to the northwest is the Harry S. Truman Birthplace State Historic Site in Lamar, Missouri. The birthplace and childhood home of President Truman is decorated in the style of the late 19th century.
Of course the other presidential birthplace nearest to us is to the southwest in Hope. The Clinton Center and Birthplace is the wood-frame house built in 1917 that was President Bill Clinton’s first home.
The William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock includes the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.
Other spots of interest in neighboring states to presidential history geeks include the Zachary Taylor Monument and Memorial in the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
More Missouri locations of presidential interest include the Harry S. Truman National Historic Site and the Truman Library and Museum in Independence, where he is buried, and the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site located in St. Louis.
The Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library at Mississippi State University Libraries in Starkville, Mississippi includes correspondence, research notes, artifacts, photos, scrapbooks, and memorabilia from throughout his life.
In Tennessee, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage is in Nashville. His home is furnished with original pieces and his personal possessions.
The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, which features two of his homes, and his burial site, is located in Greeneville, Tennessee, as is the Andrew Johnson Museum and Library.
Mr. Lincoln pops up again in Harrogate, Tennessee, where there is an Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University. Union Civil War General O.O. Howard, had been requested by Lincoln to “do something for the loyal people of East Tennessee” if either survived the war. Howard, along with several other men, including Confederate veteran Robert F. Patterson, formed the board of directors who established the university on Feb. 12, 1897.
Another Tennessee point of interest is the James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia.
Texas has a lot of sites related to presidents. There’s the Lyndon Johnson birthplace and state park in Stonewall, the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Johnson City, with the LBJ Ranch, which is his final resting place, and then the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library in Austin.
The birthplace of President Dwight Eisenhower is a state park in Denison, Texas, with the home decorated in period furniture. He was born there in 1890.
The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is part of the Texas A&M Campus at College Station, and the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
Also in Dallas, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is a museum in the former Texas School Book Depository, that chronicles the assassination and legacy of President John F. Kennedy. The exhibit provides historical context for the events of Nov. 22, 1963, and the aftermath. The sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository was the primary crime scene for the JFK assassination. Visitors will see historic images, news footage, artifacts and original evidentiary areas.
The Presidential Library system is composed of 15 Presidential Libraries that are overseen by the Office of Presidential Libraries, in the National Archives and Records Administration. Websites for each are easy to find. Those not already mentioned in this column are:
Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, Iowa
Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York
Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kansas
John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts
Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California
Coming soon
Barack Obama Presidential Library (The Obama Foundation is constructing the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side in Jackson Park. For the most current information visit www.obama.org)
Donald J. Trump Presidential Library (Visit www.trumplibrary.gov for the latest information on plans for this library)
Contact Steve Gillespie at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
