Forty-five men have served as President of the United States but there have been 46 presidencies because Stephen Grover Cleveland was our 22nd and 24th president.
Here’s some other fun facts for presidential geeks:
Join the party! (or not)
A total of 19 presidents have been Republicans and 16 have been Democrats. Four were Democratic-Republicans. Four were Whigs. One was a Federalist, and one, our first president, George Washington, had no real party affiliation.
Un-American presidents
Only one out of our first nine presidents was born an American.
That’s right!
Our eighth president, Martin Van Buren (born 1782), was the first one born an American. The seven presidents before him, and our ninth president, William Henry Harrison, were all born British subjects in the colonies.
Not much chance for advancement
Van Buren, who was Andrew Jackson’s vice president, also is one of only four sitting VPs to be elected president. The others were John Adams, Thomas Jefferson and George H.W. Bush. Two other VPs would leave office but then later be elected to the presidency: Richard Nixon and Joe Biden.
Our first King
The one president we’ve had that was really appointed, was actually born a King.
Leslie Lynch King Jr., born in 1913, although not officially adopted by his stepfather, took his name as a child, and formally changed his name as a young adult to Gerald Rudolf Ford Jr., in 1935. His mother left her husband (Ford’s biological father) a couple of weeks after his birth because, according to a biography of Ford by James M. Cannon, Leslie Lynch King Sr., threatened to kill his wife, newborn child, and a nursemaid with a butcher knife.
After Nixon’s VP, Spiro Agnew, resigned in 1973 and pleaded no contest to a tax evasion charge (there was a time politicians were held accountable for such things), Ford, who was House Minority Leader, was nominated by the president to be the new VP and was overwhelmingly confirmed by the House and Senate. In 1974 when Nixon resigned over the Watergate break-in scandal (because there was a time politicians were held accountable for such things), Ford became the only president we’ve had who was not elected president or vice president.
They won by a whisker
Five presidents sported beards: Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, and Benjamin Harrison. Do you know what else they all had in common? No, they weren’t hippies, or communists, they were all Republicans.
No experience necessary
Only six presidents were never elected to any other office before being elected president. You might think Washington would naturally be one of them but he’s not. Our first five presidents had all been elected delegates, either by colonists or colonial legislatures, to the Continental Congress before we even had a president.
The six who hadn’t been elected to office before the presidency were: Zachary Taylor, Grant, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Dwight Eisenhower and Donald Trump.
Accidental presidents
Nine VPs have become president because of the death or resignation of a president: John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, Andrew Johnson, Chester Arthur, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Harry Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson and Ford.
Only four of those – Roosevelt, Coolidge, Truman and LBJ – would go on to win election as president in their own right.
Almost fired
Three presidents have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998, and Trump, who has the distinction of being the only president impeached twice, in 2019 and in 2021.
Even losers get lucky sometimes
Trump also is the only president to lose the popular vote twice (both in 2016 when he won the electoral vote, and in 2020 when he lost the electoral vote).
Four other presidents have lost the popular vote but won the presidency: John Quincy Adams in the election of 1824, which was decided by the House of Representatives because no one had the required majority of electoral votes; Hayes in the election of 1876, when no one had the required majority of electoral votes, some of which were in dispute, and a federal commission gave him the victory; Benjamin Harrison in the election of 1888, when he won the electoral vote but not the popular vote; and George W. Bush in 2000 for the same reason.
Veterans welcomed
Twenty-six presidents served in the military in some capacity before becoming Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces.
Would-be rock stars
Three presidents are Grammy winners: Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. No – They aren’t a three-piece group like ZZ Top – they’ve each won Grammys for spoken word projects. Carter has won the most with three. He won in 2007 for Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis. He won in 2016 for A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety and he won in 2019 for Faith – A Journey for All.
Clinton and Obama each have two Grammys.
Clinton won for a collaboration with Mikhail Gorbachev, Sophia Loren and the Russian National Orchestra, for Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks in 2004 and in 2005 for his autobiography My Life.
Obama won his Grammys even before he was president, in 2006 for his book Dreams from My Father and in 2008 for The Audacity of Hope.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.