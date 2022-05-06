Even as a teenage mother, abortion was never my consideration. I was grounded in my decision that my lack of responsibility would not be redeemed by aborting a new responsibility. But did you catch that it was my decision?
I didn't face homelessness, nor was I the teenager raped and discovered being pregnant by a sexual terrorist. I don't know the weight of not having family and financial support as a young mother. With my now husband, my parents and family loved me as they always had, even if they were hurt in the moment.
We have to be honest as Christians that we are not God and don't have all the answers.
"Pro-life" is more. It is supporting the unborn baby and speaking out against the disproportionate and discriminatory placement of minority students in "supplemental" detention schools, speaking up for the Hispanic kids still separated from their parents, calling upon our legislators to override policies that creates cycles of poverty for single mothers, speaking up against an overzealous judicial system that intentionally attempted to destroy black and brown families, it's against telling boys to "sow their wild oats" and applauding them for having five girlfriends in kindergarten, creating seamless processes for mothers to get the child support they deserve. There is more I can add to this list as well.
Abortion may not be my choice, yet I believe there is a larger conversation about care that is needed, and women should lead that conversation.
Shunqetta N. Cunningham
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.