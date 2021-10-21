The Craighead County Jonesboro Library is funded by taxpayers money, so they should not be promoting or giving a platform to controversial issues.
The library has books on any subject you might be interested in. These books are already on the shelves available to anyone interested in checking them out, so there is no reason to do any kind of library displays.
Problem solved, no future controversy and taxpayers happy.
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
