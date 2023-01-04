Hats off to attorney Chris Corbitt for his lawsuit against Arkansas State University over gun rights at First National Bank Arena. Armed law-abiding citizens at sporting events might help protect others from some increasingly common incident of random violence. In response to the suit, the Arkansas Attorney General's Office argues that allowing concealed weapons will jeopardize the permit for arena alcohol sales.

The promotion and use of alcohol should have no place in sports especially at the collegiate level. Underage drinking, alcohol abuse and related sexual assaults are major problems at most universities. A significant number of college students develop alcohol dependency due to a culture of binge drinking which often exists on campuses. I find it appalling that our universities (even in the so-called “Bible Belt”) are willing to encourage drinking and sports gambling as a means of revenue generation.