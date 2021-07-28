In 1918, the influenza pandemic that began in Kansas declined during the summer but exploded in the fall. At present, the earlier COVID-19 has reemerged as the delta variant.
Since there are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet, unless the pandemic is stopped in its tracks, look for more new names in the future. Since many Arkansans prefer their individual freedoms to their lives or the lives of others, we need new stronger measures adopted.
Since 2022 is an election year, we need new legislation to protect voters. Therefore, I urged our state senators and representatives to introduce a bill requiring proof of vaccination in order to vote.
It is worthy of note that in 1918, medical professionals oversaw fighting the virus, and although Arkansas suffered many deaths — many often unreported — it would have been worse in our present political environment.
Our high death and infection rates in 2020 and now 2021 are largely due to the fact that anti-science politicians win all our local elections. One would never guess that Jonesboro has a university and medical school.
Perhaps, as the delta variant spreads, will it become necessary for the unvaccinated to have to wait at the bottom of the line for medical treatment?
Michael B. Dougan
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.