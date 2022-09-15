Progress towards the "opening in 2024" sports-complex is accelerating at breakneck speed. From the actions of the Advertising and Promotion (A&P) Commission, it appears that coordination amongst the entities are acting similar to an "emergency" at a Jonesboro City Council meeting.
The "alarm" is sounded too frequently at city council meetings and it often becomes apparent that the pre-decisional work is already done, and coordination amongst the councilmembers is complete, leaving only the formality of the vote to end the "crisis." More often than not, an attendee will ask and viewers will wonder, why an emergency?
Whereas, there is every reason to believe the residents of Jonesboro will suffer sticker shock from having a roughly $50,000,000 funding tab dropped in Our laps sooner rather than later it's, therefore, not too early for the city council to start educating the residents on all the paths to funding the facility, currently located adjacent to the path of the EF-3 tornado in 2020.
There is no reason to wait since the 2% "Hamburger Tax" has already exceeded the annual projected revenue by so much that the tax could likely fund the project. There's so much booty in the vaults of the ol' Mercantile Bank that, in the event of a moderate 5.0 earthquake, it all runs the risk of overflowing into the city's $31,000,000 Reserves.
Prior to that fateful 11-1 "tax and only tax" vote last November, the chair of the A&P Commission claimed repeatedly that prospective lenders needed months of revenue to determine whether to fund the project. Certainly, that bar has been exceeded greatly.
With this project, this city council violated the long-standing practice by Jonesboro government of referring the vote on a tax to the residents. Despite the electorate rejecting 1% sales tax increases in 2019 and 2015, this city council (and mayor) sided with special interests for 2%. This city council could salvage damages it has done to the public trust by committing to sending the funding of the sports-complex to the residents for their vote.
If the public trust is not a priority, guvment can still require the A&P Commission to lay the funding cards on the table now, to better inform residents and to preclude alarm bells and sirens. Self-fund, a bank loan, a bond issuance, perhaps a reduction of, or better, an end to the "Hamburger Tax"...Mayor? Sun?
