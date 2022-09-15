Progress towards the "opening in 2024" sports-complex is accelerating at breakneck speed. From the actions of the Advertising and Promotion (A&P) Commission, it appears that coordination amongst the entities are acting similar to an "emergency" at a Jonesboro City Council meeting.

The "alarm" is sounded too frequently at city council meetings and it often becomes apparent that the pre-decisional work is already done, and coordination amongst the councilmembers is complete, leaving only the formality of the vote to end the "crisis." More often than not, an attendee will ask and viewers will wonder, why an emergency?