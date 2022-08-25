School is starting once again across the nation. Millions of students are returning to classes. It is part of a time-honored ritual, sometimes loved and sometimes loathed, all in an effort to help make better, wiser citizens and to show students the heights they are capable of reaching. Public schools have been a part of American life for nearly four centuries.

Many ancient societies had systems of learning, and children have been learning from parents from times long since past. The earliest public schools date to Massachusetts in 1635, the first being the Boston Latin Grammar School. The Puritan settlers believed in education and made it a priority for children to be able to read and write well so they could read the Bible themselves and be able to represent their communities well in town meetings when a community’s spending and priorities for the year would be set by the townspeople. The most important principle of these schools was that not only was every child welcome to attend, they had a responsibility to attend.

