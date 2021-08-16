Q: Who has the responsibility and the fearlessness to censor pride? A: Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall (Proverbs 16:18).
Q: Who has the valor to be an activist for justice for children? A: But whoever shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it is better for him that a millstone be hanged about his neck, and that he is drowned in the depth of the sea (Matthew 18:6).
Q: Who suffers the consequences of ignoring apathy and conspiracy instead of promoting advocacy and compassion for all God’s children? A: Be careful that you not corrupt one of these little ones. For I can assure you that in heaven each of their guardian angels always sees the face of my heavenly Father (Matthew 18:10).
Pat Porterfield
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.