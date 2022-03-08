Q: Who will accept the responsibility to bravely protect vulnerable children from the misguided values and dishonest information promulgated by some educational institutions, media and special interest groups? (humanism, socialism, immorality, idolatry, sorcery, racism, etc.)
A: Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall (Proverbs 16:18).
Q: Who has the valor to be an activist for justice for children?
A: But whoever shall offend one of these little ones which believe in ME, it is better for him that a mill stone be hanged around his neck, and that he be drowned in the depth of the sea (Matthew 18:6).
Q: Who suffers the consequences of ignoring apathy and conspiracy instead of encouraging advocacy and compassion for all God’s children?
A: Be careful that you not corrupt one of these little ones. For I can assure you that in heaven each of their guardian angels always see the face of my heavenly Father (Matthew 18:10).
Pat Porterfield
Jonesboro
