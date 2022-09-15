It’s good that we don’t have monarchs in America, though this past week showed they can be useful.
I’m referring to Queen Elizabeth, who occupied her position so nobly for so long that she paused the debate on whether the monarchy should still exist.
In Great Britain, the “sovereign,” or the queen or king, is the head of state, meaning they are the country’s chief representative. That’s the role played by Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles for Great Britain and for other countries in the once British Empireincluding Canada and Australia.
The head of government in Great Britain is the prime minister, Liz Truss. Queen Elizabeth ceremonially appointed her days before her death.
Truss, not King Charles, is Great Britain’s most powerful public official. She and her government will decide how Brits are taxed, how their money is spent, and how their military will be used.
Meanwhile, King Charles will make speeches and knight people. It’s not as important, but it’s not irrelevant. The monarch can be above messy day-to-day politics in ways that come-and-go prime ministers cannot. He or she can be the one person all Brits look toward as a national symbol and source of stability.
Elizabeth played that role perfectly. Charles will have to grow into it starting at age 73. The sometimes awkward divorcee of Princess Diana does not begin his reign with the kind of universal admiration enjoyed by Queen Elizabeth. Unlike her, he has a history of expressing political opinions about the environment and other issues, but he has signaled that he will respect Parliament’s role and the monarchy’s limits.
In contrast, in the United States, the head of state and head of government are the same person – the president.
That’s one of the reasons why presidents’ hair turns gray while they are in office. As head of state, the president must be the one person uniting all Americans, particularly in moments of national crisis. But heads of government, particularly in a diverse, unruly democracy, also wade into the country’s divisions constantly.
The more divided the country has become, the more impossible it is for one person to represent everyone. How are presidents supposed to hit 50 percent approval anymore? Forty-five percent will oppose them from the beginning, and another 10 percent won’t be happy with anyone.
Like the president, the governor is Arkansas’ head of state and head of government. When tornadoes strike, the governor puts on a raincoat and travels to the scene to reassure everyone that all will be OK. But the governor also must run state government, balance the budget, and work with the Legislature, and those duties can be messier than an Arkansas twister. Ask Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
There has never been much doubt that Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the next governor. She should win close to 60 percent of the vote in November, if recent history is any guide. She’s almost the equivalent of a monarch in that only death realistically can stop her.
And like Elizabeth, she is following in her father’s footsteps, though not directly and not as a birthright. She’s earned it, though her family connections gave her a head start. We don’t have a monarchy in America, but we have political royalty, and 10 years of living in the Governor’s Mansion as part of Arkansas’ “first family” could qualify. Once in office, she can use her big victory and popularity to accomplish much of her agenda during her first legislative session. Technically, she won’t be able to rule by edict, but she won’t have to.
Sanders has avoided making many specific policy pronouncements during her campaign, but otherwise she hasn’t exactly followed Queen Elizabeth’s path of staying above the political fray. Her introductory video had an us-versus-them theme, and she’s made a point of describing herself by drawing contrasts with her political opponents.
In a few months she’ll serve as governor in a state with 3 million residents. She’ll be both head of state, like Queen Elizabeth, and head of government, like Liz Truss. It will be interesting to see how she balances those roles.
Governors have done it before.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
