With recent changes at the Jonesboro Sun, perhaps new management will conduct a post-mortem on its reporting of the city council's vote on behalf of a special interest, the Jonesboro Advertising & Promotions (A&P) Commission. It's time for management, or ownership, to demand the Sun improve its coverage of this divisive issue.
In November 2021, the city council voted in a new 2% "Hamburger Tax," rather than referring that vote to the electorate, the residents who had defeated 1% tax increases in 2019 and 2015. The Sun has not provided any analysis that increases the public's awareness of the lack of judicious and best use of taxpayer money on what was "promised" by the A&P Commission, which has failed to act as it had committed prior to the vote. Sun?
For example, Fort Smith recently received its feasibility study of an indoor sports-complex for an all-in cost of $30,000 ($7,500 from A&P Commission and $7,500 from the city, plus a $15,000 state grant). With data in hand, Fort Smith will now determine "if and how" to fund the estimated $31,000,000 facility (not including costs of land acquisition). I made the city council and mayor aware of the Fort Smith option 10 days before the "tax and only tax vote." The mayor sat "mute." Sun?
In contrast, Jonesboro is paying $70,000 for a scope of work rather than a feasibility study. With millions in tax revenue collected, a recommendation to "not build" has odds similar to winning the lottery. Even the vendor noted how rare it was for a customer to pass a tax or to choose any funding vehicle, before deciding "if" to build, i.e., a feasibility study. Moreover, the city's spenders have already stated that they intend to hire this same vendor to operate whatever is built. Like elected officials in bed with public unions, this is "pushing on an open door" - no resistance. Sun?
With never-ending taxpayer funding in place there are few if any constraints on the project, given the "pirate's booty" growing in the city's vaults. Proof? Despite over $20,000,000 idling in the budget as "excess reserves," there's been no mention of any contributions from the A&P Commission, the city, or a $15,000 state grant for Jonesboro's indoor sports-complex. Sun?
Howard L. Weinstock
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.