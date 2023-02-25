President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukrainian premier Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv earlier this week was an unmistakable sign of solidarity with Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russian kingpin Vladimir Putin’s reckless, unjust invasion. To the extent Biden’s aim was to send such a symbolic message to Moscow and its allies, he succeeded.

Unfortunately, Biden’s trip, especially seen in concert with recent similar actions such as Zelenskyy’s December speech before a joint session of Congress and even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) sartorial choice to wear a Ukrainian flag-colored necktie to Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this month, raises a number of discomfiting questions about the Washington, D.C. uniparty’s seemingly interminable commitment to prolonging this Eastern European quagmire. On the one-year anniversary of the culmination of Europe’s first extended land war since World War II, here are some pressing questions for establishment politicians from both major political parties.

Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.