On November 26, 2022 there is a private business in Jonesboro hosting the 2nd Annual Drag Queen Storytime. To reserve seats, they are asking for a “donation” of $10 per adult and $5 per child. On the Facebook page it states that all funds donated will go toward booking fees and reading materials with any remainder going toward a donation for Hope in a Box, which according to their Facebook page states: “We provide LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum, books, training, and mentorship to hundreds of schools.”
Why would anyone want a man dressed as a woman to be reading to children? In any other situation you would be considered a pervert, groomer of children, child molester, etc. As an adult you can make the decision to attend events such as these, but why the children? Before you know it our city will be hosting events where children are encouraged to give the drag queen money for performing, similar to strip clubs.
