Even though former Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not get much air time at the Republican presidential debate Wednesday, he accomplished what he needed to do: He made it to the stage, and he differentiated himself from the other candidates.

He got on the stage by getting 40,000 unique donors to his campaign, which the Republican National Committee specified as the minimum amount required. He did this over the weekend with the Monday deadline looming.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.