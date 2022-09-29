Across America, a person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours. These are powerful statistics to reflect on as we mark Rail Safety Week, a national event to raise awareness about safety near railroad tracks.
Education makes a difference here, led by groups like Operation Lifesaver, efforts have led to an 83% reduction in crossing collisions over the last several decades.
The best way to stay safe is by strictly obeying crossing warnings and gates. But the safest crossing is one that does not exist, and new federal grants provided by the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provide record funding not only to upgrade crossings with improved gates and other technology, but also to fully separate crossings.
Railroads are vital to Jonesboro, with trains facilitating agriculture and industrial operations and several rail suppliers having facilities located in the city. This is all while cutting down on congestion and traffic emissions. Together, through both education and action, we can prevent avoidable tragedies on our local railroads.
Arkansas State Director, GoRail
