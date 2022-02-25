On February 14th Jonesboro Library board member Mark Nichols proposed yet another round of reactionary censorship. I genuinely commend the board for granting Mr. Nichol's grievances even more time and respect than they deserve (namely, none at all). Mark and the rest of the Christofascist Paranoia Parade are once again trying to culture-war themselves into relevance and faux-martyrdom at the steep expense of Craighead County's public dignity.
This performative outrage is founded in the same exaggeration, extremism, and overreaction as any other moral panic. There’s frankly no place in practice or reality for these intolerant, conspiratorial, and puritanical agendas. Slowly and naturally we’ll shed this rashy epidermis of fanatics, and these sectarian opportunists will join their peers in history’s dustbin. Until then it’s important to recognize their public performances for what they actually are: a thin smokescreen of dogmatic concern hiding regressive mores and oppressive ethics.
I’m not suggesting the Censorship Corps be entirely ignored, however. Rights are rights, regardless of one's enthusiasm for theocratic authoritarianism. We could easily grant this vanishing but vocal minority a safe little display area, roped off from the rest of the collection to protect its special patrons from, you know, ideas.
A small supplementary board could dictate this display’s contents by fiat, hopefully satisfying Nichols's despotic whim. It’s important the display be front and center as well, so young captives of regressive ideologies might at least gain some scale of the shared human experience their indoctrination has denied them.
We all owe the JPL board a great deal of thanks for deflecting yet another desperate, clumsy lunge toward bald dominionism. Hopefully together we can find an amicable solution to the Mark of it all and ground the threat of religious fundamentalism in Craighead County before we entirely succumb to it.
John Abernathy
Jonesboro
