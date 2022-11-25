Speaking words of God from the Holy Living Bible, and worshiping God in spirit and in truth, is essential life giving food for our spirit, mind and body.
When we read the King James Holy Bible out loud, and worship God, we have power over the enemy of our soul.
We hear and speak the very voice of God when speaking His words.
God dwells in us by His Holy Spirit. When we repent of sins and ask Jesus to be Lord of our life, His Holy Spirit comes to dwell in us, then we are baptized by the fire of the Holy Spirit.
This is the power of God in you. To release His power in your life and on this earth, read His words and worship Him daily. This is great power of God and His heavenly kingdom on this earth and will stop all the powers of hell.
Matthew 4:4 says: But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.
The Bible says, until Christ Jesus returns for His church, we are His hands, feet and mouth, on this earth. God protects our spirit and our mortal body, as we read His words of truth and life, out loud by faith, just as we must eat food, with our mouth to keep our mortal body alive, we must speak his words, and worship Him, by faith that he gives us. This is our spirit food, you don't need to understand it all. The Holy Spirit will lead you into all truth.
Matthew 4:4 says the Bible must be read out loud. The Holy Bible is the very words of God Almighty, creator of all the universe. The Bible is a powerful book from heaven, the word of God, and worship brings eternal life and eternal salvation, health and healing to our mortal body. We are made in His image. God lives and speaks through us. We need to live out and speak out words of God, that edify our spirit, to live healthy, peaceful, long, prosperous lives on earth and forevermore, read the Holy Bible out loud, and worship God.
