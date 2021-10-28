At the October Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board meeting, I was harassed by two men. The first was Mark Nichols. He decided it was a good decision to approach me, a person who just got through criticizing his words from yet a previous meeting for being insensitive and quite frankly homophobic, and give me a DVD that preaches about converting from LGBTQIA+ “back” to heterosexuality.
He was still acting as a board member (unlike what Judge Marvin Day said), because this was right after the meeting, in the same room mere feet away from where he sat as a board member, right by the speaker podium where me, my husband and two friends stood.
The second instance was when I was having a private conversation with a few other friends at the back of room of the board meeting. A pastor at Mark Nichols’ church took it upon himself to pull his phone out and try to covertly record us or take pictures of us, which is illegal in the state of Arkansas.
You would think that such godly men would know better. I am more concerned about grown men preying on women at the library than “protecting the children” from “turning gay” from a book.
Shame on them, and shame on Judge Marvin Day for supporting such reckless behavior.
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
