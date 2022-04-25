The primary elections are coming up and we have an opportunity to make a difference in the way the citizens of Jonesboro are represented. City council seats are currently city-wide elections, meaning everyone can vote for your city council representative.
We don’t want people from other states to have a vote in who becomes our governor or senator; why would you want someone outside of your ward to vote for your city council representative? Changing one of the two city council seats to ward-only elections gives your neighborhood a voice in who is representing you and who will fight for the issues that concern you and your neighbors.
Please consider voting for “election of city of Jonesboro Position One council members by only the residents of the ward they serve beginning at the next regular election for that seat.” You can learn more at Jonesboroforward.com.
Early voting begins on Monday, May 9. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24.
Kathryn Burns
Jonesboro
