Many of us look back with fondness of the days when we were young and in grade school. For me, my best memories were in band class. I was the epitome of a band geek in high school. I could play almost any instrument you could name (except trombone). In high school, I settled on tuba and spent all of my free time in the band room preparing for All-Region tryouts. I made Northeast Arkansas’s All-Region, First Band on tuba twice. I went on to play tuba in college, including marching band and concert band.

I succeeded thanks to my favorite high school teacher, my band teacher, Mr. Billy Madison. He was constantly pushing me beyond what I thought I was capable of and showing me what a teacher should be: charismatic, funny, compassionate, and empathetic. Even though I did not follow through with a music degree, he taught me practice makes perfect – true even for science and math – and to pick yourself up even if you fail.

Chenoa Summers is a candidate for State Senate District 20 (Jonesboro and Bono) and is a college educator.