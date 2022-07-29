Many of us look back with fondness of the days when we were young and in grade school. For me, my best memories were in band class. I was the epitome of a band geek in high school. I could play almost any instrument you could name (except trombone). In high school, I settled on tuba and spent all of my free time in the band room preparing for All-Region tryouts. I made Northeast Arkansas’s All-Region, First Band on tuba twice. I went on to play tuba in college, including marching band and concert band.
I succeeded thanks to my favorite high school teacher, my band teacher, Mr. Billy Madison. He was constantly pushing me beyond what I thought I was capable of and showing me what a teacher should be: charismatic, funny, compassionate, and empathetic. Even though I did not follow through with a music degree, he taught me practice makes perfect – true even for science and math – and to pick yourself up even if you fail.
Teachers not only give you an understanding in their field of study, but they give you the tools to become a functioning adult in our society. They help you find your way as you grow up into the adult you will be. They care for their students like family. I remember Mr. Madison on several occasions gave me his spare change to get a drink or a snack because my single mother couldn’t afford even 50 cents at the time, and he didn’t want me to go without. He gave me life advice many times during my stupid teenage years. He even attended my wedding years later. Teachers get into their profession because they love to teach, they love the students, and want to make the world a better place, like Mr. Madison. However, teachers deserve to be fairly paid for their education and accumulated experience.
According to the Arkansas State Legislature, Arkansas ranks 47th in the nation for teacher salaries as of 2020. Teacher pay – without experience – starts at $36,000. This is an annual salary that puts a family in poverty if they are single-income. Many teachers are being driven out by not only the low pay, but many other factors: paying for classroom expenses out of pocket, additional duties, hazardous working conditions (COVID-19 and school shootings), being accused of indoctrination, and much more. In many school districts, including some here in Northeast Arkansas, teacher salary increases are capped off after 15 or 20 years and may hit a ceiling of around $50,000, close to the “average” pay in Arkansas.
The state budget surplus and the current state legislature’s plan has created a fierce storm – teachers are exasperated. Low pay across the state and pay inequity from district to district play a large part in new and seasoned educators leaving the field permanently. Both current and former educators are speaking out, contacting their legislators to convey their concerns. The state legislature is currently on track to sign off on a huge tax cut package that accelerates a permanent tax cut, primarily benefiting the wealthiest Arkansans, while leaving folks like new teachers (and some veteran teachers with low pay) with nothing other than this year’s one-off zeroing out of a small slice of income. The tax cut wouldn’t even cover the cost of classroom supplies that teachers normally have to come up with on their own!
There is no doubt that I wouldn’t be where I am today without great teachers like Mr. Madison pushing me along the way. We have to make sure we attract and retain the best talent to teach our students because, after all, our children are our future.
I urge my opponent, our current state senator, to change his mind about representing only the wealthiest Arkansans and instead listen to his constituents and vote to give teachers and staff a pay raise in the August special session. Many area teachers – current and former – are also urging our state senator to act. This cannot wait any longer with lasting implications for the education of our kids. Our teachers and school staff deserve not only survive, but thrive.
Erika Askeland, middle school teacher
Julie Kennedy-Hampton, special education teacher
Jenny Petty, ESOL and Migrant Coordinator
Kirstyn Salehi, former educator
Kimberly Roberts, elementary school teacher
Ashley Hill, elementary teacher
Amber Carvell, secondary teacher
Katherine Wren, secondary teacher
Paula Summers, former high school math teacher
Marie Qualls, former elementary school teacher
Jo Ann Steed, former secondary English teacher
Austin Turbeville, secondary science teacher
Jolene Mullet, former secondary English teacher
Chelsea Young, secondary teacher
Donna Balon, elementary teacher
Jordan Frizzell, superintendent
Chenoa Summers is a candidate for State Senate District 20 (Jonesboro and Bono) and is a college educator.
