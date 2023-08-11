Throughout the history of the state, many Arkansans have stepped up in time of war and bravely served their country. Gen. Doyle Hickey was one of those men. He served in three wars and was highly decorated for his heroics.

Doyle Overton Hickey was born in Rector in July 1892. He was one of four children. His father was a contractor. The family eventually moved to Camden where he would attend area schools. In 1909, he graduated from Camden High School and moved on to Hendrix College in Conway.

