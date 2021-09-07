I read Amanda Escue's guest column in the Sept. 3 edition of The Sun with trepidation, then disbelief. She calls board-level suppression of staff-approved books "good parenting." She undercuts the expertise of the library director and the staff who dared put up a pride display during LGBT Pride Month, a federally recognized celebration and commemoration.
She attempts to smear longstanding pro-reading, pro-learning organizations as mere agenda-driven special interest groups. Finally she conflates (as many others writing on this issue have conflated) ideas of gender identity and attraction with drug addiction and violence, attempting to draw a line in readers' minds between normal topics of identity with Abusive Thing To Be Shunned. It’s ignorant, hateful rhetoric.
I expect this drivel from pundits, reactionaries and trolls. I neither expect nor appreciate it when it comes from a sitting library board member, who has the power to enact harmful policies under the evergreen guise of protection.
Mrs. Escue states that as a Christian mother, she does not need our public library to affirm her family values or her faith. What else could the board possibly be affirming if it hides children’s books from children, explicitly because they contain life-affirming values she happens to disagree with? What other faith could the library possibly be prioritizing by ensuring kids in "our Bible-belt community" can only see books whose characters are always in beatific alignment with “… God made them male and female?”
The column ended with Mrs. Escue’s determination to ensure the library is a space where parents can drop off their kids with no expectation of having to talk to them about what they learned afterwards.
Personally, I also envision a space where kids freely explore, yes, and in doing so they can actually encounter the unexpected. Maybe they'll notice a book containing something tough to understand but important to learn; or imaginative books with funny characters having unbelievably absurd adventures; or maybe even a book that is personally affirming a truth the kid has been scared to admit to their own parents.
At the end of the day, yes: parents are responsible for teaching their kids, frequently by contextualizing things the child sees when the parent is not around. There is no display the library could make that will turn any kid gay, pansexual or anything else the moral panic flock is so afraid to see.
But there absolutely are public displays which can traumatize closeted kids who are just trying to understand who they are. Amanda Escue has made such a display by fomenting this "controversy" from her position of authority. I ask that she either recuse herself from all votes on such matters or resign.
Zachariah Carlson
Jonesboro
