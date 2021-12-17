The King James Version of the Bible has about 800,000 words. I believe all the words in the Bible came from God. If they came from man they would be meaningless dribble. I believe the words in the Bible are all “God inspired,” “God breathed.”
Someone posed a question about what words in the gospel convinced me playing musical instruments during worship was OK. I believe the question is poorly worded because it places limits on God’s word.
A much better question is how many times does the word of God tell us to praise Him with musical instruments? My research shows more than 100 times. In fact, my Bible says musical instruments came from God.
Those who believe musical instruments are not allowed in the worship of God believe many of the words God wrote are irrelevant and meaningless. They have created their own redacted version of God’s word. But getting them to admit this is a tough nut to crack.
God’s word contains over 400 verses about 18 musical instruments. 1 chronicles 16:42: “Musical instruments coming from God ..." — redacted by some. Revelations 15:2: “Harps coming from God ...” — redacted by some. Psalm 150: “Praise God with the harp, trumpet, psaltery, timbrel, strings, organ and cymbals ...” — redacted by some.
To the one who posed the question about musical instruments: When you get to heaven and stand before the Lord, he will ask you: My son, why did you reject so many of my words and why did you redact them from my Bible? Do you not see harps and trumpets here in Heaven?
How will you respond? Maybe: "But Oh Lord, I only rejected and redacted your words that did not go along with what I believe and what I want others to believe."
When you debate the Bible with a man, I’m thinking some are so entrenched in their thinking they will always walk away believing they won the debate. But when you debate the Bible with God, you will always lose. Always.
I have a right to believe musical instruments are OK when we worship the Lord. I respect your right to reject and redact as much of God’s Word as you deem necessary to support what you believe.
You may try and persuade me to ignore some of God’s word, but it is not me you have to convince. Tell God to ignore some of the words from his book. See where that gets you.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.