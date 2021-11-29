The topic of the sales tax in both Jonesboro and the entirety of Arkansas needs to be addressed more often. According to Kiplinger, we are in the top 10 states with the highest sales tax. To be on this list while there are states that don’t even have a sales tax of any kind shows that we need to work on reducing this tax.
The states that don’t have this tax include Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon. If we follow their example and use what has worked best for them, we could create a very low sales tax state.
Another current problem we are running into is inflation. Inflation has been hitting the United States, while the current sales tax is running higher per bill for everyone. A break from this tax could help the people who are struggling and just need every small bit of money they can get.
With all of this being said, this needs to be addressed because it needs to be lowered, and if people know of what others currently pay in sales tax, it will show them that they can get it down over time.
Conner Hibbard
Jonesboro
