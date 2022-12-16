Religious persecution was hardly new in America, but in the 1850s it became a political issue featuring violent attacks on Catholicism. The danger that Arkansas might elect a Catholic to office set off Protestant minister Joshua Fry Green. Green wanted his essay to appear in the Arkansas Gazette and Democrat, but William E. Woodruff, the founder of the Gazette, refused: “These columns are not designed, and we trust never will be perverted, to the persecution of any class of our countrymen, who hold different tenets of religious faith.”
Green then took his message to the people. At Fayetteville, newspaperman William Minor Quesenbury reported, "We listened attentively to Mr. Green, on Monday evening. He tore, pummeled, and demolished the Catholics in the most approved style. Every hearer was satisfied that the woman described in the 17th chapter of Revelations, as having ‘mystery, Babylon the great, the mother of Harlots and abominations of the earth’ written upon her forehead, was Papal Rome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.