It was late Sunday afternoon, Dec. 7, 1941, and being the oldest kid at home, 9 years old, I was feeding and milking our few animals. My dad being a preacher was off on an assignment.
We lived down on Big Creek West of Dub Gibson's gas station about 3 miles and across the road from the Griffey farm.
Suddenly I heard a blood-curdling scream. It was my friend Gene Griffey, about 8 years old, yelling that the Japanese had attacked Pearl Harbor and would be on the west coast in two days.
We only had battery radios back then, so I ask Gene who are the Japanese? Where is Pearl Harbor? And why would anyone want to attack us? Gene did not have any answers so we decided to go with Gene's brother Melvin and join the Marines on Monday. Then we learned you had to be 18 in order to sign up for any up coming war.
Oh well, the Korean War was only 10 years away.
G.W. Henson
Jonesboro
