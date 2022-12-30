I am quick to tell others that I believe I received a top-notch education at Arkansas State University during my time studying journalism there in the 1990s. One of the main sources of that education was Dr. Marlin Shipman.
When I received word that Dr. Shipman had passed away just before Christmas, I was so sad to think that I would never again hear his voice.
Dr. Shipman was a guiding force in my development as a writer, picking up where my high school English and journalism teacher Jo Ann Steed left off. He helped me develop as a journalist, and taught me so many lessons that have stuck with me through the years.
My favorite class with him was feature writing, probably because it focused on my favorite part about writing – taking what could be seen as random information and putting it together in an interesting package.
I will never forget Dr. Shipman telling us that we could walk into a room and randomly select any person there and sit down and talk to them for a few minutes and find a story.
That lesson made me a better journalist, but it also made me a better listener.
One thing I can say for sure, I never grew tired of listening to Dr. Shipman, whether it was a lecture in a reporting class or a conversation in the hallway.
I will never forget my freshman year as I prepared for my mid-term test in news reporting and made the incredibly foolish mistake of listening to my fellow students instead of my professor.
Dr. Shipman had told us the test would cover his lectures, as well as material from the textbook. My friends, however, told me that he always said that, but all of the questions on the test came from the classroom notes.
Well, needless to say, when I sat down to take the test, I came up way short when I was unable to answer nearly half of the questions, having failed to prepare properly. The next class period, when Dr. Shipman slid that exam on my desk with a giant red F at the top, he included a personal note, “Did you think I was kidding when I said to read the book?”
I learned quickly from that experience that when Dr. Shipman said something, you better listen.
Truth be told, we had not had a lot of conversations since my graduation in 1998. I was fortunate to get to see him during the 100th anniversary of The Herald in November of 2021.
I remember, more than anything, the pride in his eyes as he gave me a hug and talked to me about my work in community journalism, a path he had helped set me on 20-plus years prior.
I will never forget walking down the hall in the Communications Building at A-State and hearing Dr. Shipman call my name. It was about a week until graduation and my mind was going a million different directions tying up loose ends as I completed my college career.
“What are your plans after graduation?” Dr. Shipman asked me as we stood outside The Herald office. I probably should have been embarrassed to tell him I had no clue, but he seemed to understand when I told him I’d been so focused on completing my degree and wrapping up my collegiate obligations that I hadn’t gotten much further than that.
“I have someone I want you to call,” he said, and he gave me the name and phone number for John Bland, then owner and publisher of The Times Dispatch in Walnut Ridge. He knew my hope was to land a job where I would get to do a little bit of everything in the newspaper business – and knowing my goals and being familiar with the weekly newspaper in Walnut Ridge, he told me he thought it would be an excellent match.
I can honestly say, that phone call, which happened because a professor cared enough to ask my plans and push me forward, was the beginning of what has been nearly 25 years of an exceptionally blessed career.
That was Dr. Shipman in a nutshell – he had a way, sometimes gently and sometimes not so gently, of encouraging and guiding, critiquing and correcting and most of all setting your feet to the path before you.
