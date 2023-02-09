Since 1960, Congress has acted 78 separate times to permanently raise, temporarily extend, or revise the definition of the debt limit, 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents.
According to the US Treasury, “Because expenditures are authorized by separate legislation, the debt ceiling does not directly limit government deficits. In effect, it can only restrain the Treasury from paying for expenditures and other financial obligations after the limit has been reached, but which have already been approved (in the budget) and appropriated.” Examples of what could be jeopardized includes $59.9 billion in infrastructure spending for fiscal year 2023, and the increased Social Security payments to retirees.
House Republicans are, at this point, insisting on major cuts to federal expenditures in return for an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. If successful, this would resemble a murder suicide pact, where the economy is the murder victim and the Republican party would unwittingly be committing suicide.
What House Republicans want is unclear, there are those who support an effort to eliminate the national debt over the long term. Others want to put the nation on a path to having balanced budgets in the near future. Zero debt and balanced budgets sound appealing, but the reality is that eliminating debt and balancing the budget would be a disaster for the economy.
Eliminating the national debt would require the federal government to cut expenditures so that the federal budget would be in surplus. These surpluses would have to continue for 20-years and would have to average $1.55 trillion per year, which is 24.7 percent of the federal budget. Eliminating Social Security and cutting Medicare payments in half would still not reduce the federal budget by $1.55 trillion.
When economists talk about the government running a balanced budget, they’re not talking about the federal government, but the government sector. All 50 states have rainy day funds. These are funds held back for state fiscal emergencies. To the extent that states’ governments are running budget surpluses, any additions to their rainy day funds, reduces product demand which in turn leads to job layoffs. In response, the federal government must run compensating budget deficits to keep the entire government sector’s budget in balance if full employment is to be achieved.
One of the assumptions made in arguing for the government to run annually balanced budgets is that the nation has no trade deficits. When we import, we forgo purchasing American-made products, in so doing, we’re reducing US employment and increasing foreign employment.
In 2021, the US ran a trade deficit of $845 billion. If left uncompensated, a trade deficit of this size would leave $845 billion in unsold goods on store shelves resulting in a huge drop in employment. To ensure enough demand to purchase the unsold inventory, the government must run a compensating budget deficit, thus insuring that there are no excess inventories and no need for layoffs.
As we can see, policies that seek to eliminate the national debt or run a balanced budget guarantee that the economy, at best, suffers from endless stagnation, and at worst, a recession far deeper than the pandemic recession, a recession with no end in sight, and no way to end it. Short of debt reduction or balancing the budget, what might the Republicans be asking for?
The obvious answers would be reductions in Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid. These are the only budget items where spending cuts could impact the size of the deficit. These programs are part of the budget classified as mandatory spending, and budget cuts in these areas would require major changes in the enabling legislation. Which while possible, begs the question, why would you consider cutting programs that fund retirement, health care for the elderly, or health care for low income families?
When it comes to deficit reduction, Republicans only focus of entitlements, and not our recent history of tax cuts. In 1968, 20 percent of federal revenue came from corporate taxation, in 2020 that percentage has dropped to 9 percent. Social Security over the same time period has increased from 19 percent of federal revenue to 30 percent. Federal excise taxes have declined from 9 percent of federal revenue in 1968 to 2 percent in 2020.
If deficits are the problem, Republicans say they are, the nation would have suffered decades of inflation, as it is, the Fed has struggled to raise inflation to their target level of 2 percent. If Republicans are serious about reducing deficit spending, they need to take a look at the play book of policy makers in the 1940s who prioritized federal expenditure needs and then focused on how to use the tax system to finance those expenditures.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
