As we move toward June 5, and a potential debt default, we need to remember that what we’re seeing is just a political theater designed to damage the Biden administration. The scary part of this is that, in this economic game of chicken, the Republicans don’t see a losing hand. Either Biden fails to agree with them and the economy crashes, or he caves to all of their demands and in doing so he risks damaging to the economy and possibly costing him the presidency.

Budget deficits are not a concern for the Republican party, if they were, they would not have passed the Trump tax cut, they would not have passed three clean debt ceiling hikes on their watch, and they would have proposed the spending cuts they now seek when Trump was president. They did none of these, because, in doing so they would have guaranteed their defeat in the 2020 elections.