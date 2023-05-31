As we move toward June 5, and a potential debt default, we need to remember that what we’re seeing is just a political theater designed to damage the Biden administration. The scary part of this is that, in this economic game of chicken, the Republicans don’t see a losing hand. Either Biden fails to agree with them and the economy crashes, or he caves to all of their demands and in doing so he risks damaging to the economy and possibly costing him the presidency.
Budget deficits are not a concern for the Republican party, if they were, they would not have passed the Trump tax cut, they would not have passed three clean debt ceiling hikes on their watch, and they would have proposed the spending cuts they now seek when Trump was president. They did none of these, because, in doing so they would have guaranteed their defeat in the 2020 elections.
Republicans will freely admit they subscribe to the “starve the beast” concept, which is a political strategy employed by conservatives to limit government spending by cutting taxes, to deprive the federal government of revenue in a deliberate effort to force it to reduce spending. Presidents, Reagan, Bush Sr., and Trump all cut taxes only to have Republicans demand that the incoming Democratic administration cut, what they call, “out of control” spending.
Where the debt negotiations stand, in terms of Congressional approval, is anybody’s guess, but if you look at the Republicans initial demands you can’t help but conclude that Biden’s compromise with Speaker McCarthy spared the economy from dire economic consequences. The biggest threats to the economy were the $4.5 trillion ($450 billion per year) in proposed spending cuts over the next 10-years, and a proposal to limit government spending increases to 1 percent per year.
A $450 billion per year spending cut will decrease income and output by $1.35 trillion per year. With inflation running at 4.5 percent, limiting government spending increases to 1 percent means that real government spending will drop by 3.5 percent per year, further damaging output and incomes. These proposals alone guarantee, if accepted, the economy moving into a recession. The $4.5 trillion in spending cuts did not make it into the agreement between Biden and McCarthy, and the 1 percent cap in spending won’t survive the upcoming budget negotiations for the next fiscal year.
Republican demands to reduce the additional IRS funding by $10 billion to $70 billion would be counter productive in reducing budget deficits. Reducing the Inflation Reduction Act allocation to the IRS from $80 billion to $70 billion will reduce the amount of tax revenue – tax revenue that disproportionately reflects high-income people’s noncompliance with the nation’s tax laws. The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities estimates by 2031 the IRS will have collected an additional $204 billion in taxes, although their request for additional staff for 2023 was eliminated in the compromise.
The Republicans demanded and Biden agree to additional “food stamp” work requirements for childless couples, requirements that already exist. All able-bodied adults between the ages of 18 through 49 who are not pregnant or the parent of a minor dependent child must work at least 20 hours per week or participate in a work program, expanding the age limit to 55 does’ nothing to reduce budget deficits. A potential downside to this requirement is that it may trap individuals in low, dead end, pay jobs if an immediate job is a requirement for food assistance.
And last but not least, the Republican demand that the Biden student loan cancellation program be eliminated was dropped, but Biden did agree to speed up the approval process for energy and infrastructure projects, he also agreed to a $400 million cut to the CDC’s budget and agreed to claw back $30 billion in unspent COVID-19 funding.
What Republicans want to alter is legislation Congress previously approved. There is a legislative process for repealing previous legislation, but Republicans know these efforts stand no chance of passing. Thus, they have decided that they will threaten default if they don’t get the expenditure changes they desire. If it seems similar to hostage taking or blackmail, it is.
The U.S. Treasury securities are so safe that, at times, investors will bid negative interest rates to secure Treasury Bills. Our access to the world’s financial markets is unlimited. So secure are Treasury securities, that the U.S. dollar is the defacto world currency giving us unlimited buying power. This all ends if we default. It’s time to end debt ceiling limits, at best this charade is embarrassing, at worst it could wreck our economy and most of the developed world’s economies with it.
