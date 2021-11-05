What’s in a name? (Glenn) Youngkin. Two words: Young Kin.
Glenn is young and he relates well with voters espousing a traditional conservative message.
Youngkin’s avoidance of twice impeached former president Donald Trump was masterful and decisive in his winning the Virginia governors‘ race.
When it comes to building things, Trump is a proven fraud; in fact, he’s America’s worst businessman ever per the IRS. Tearing things down using invective, hate, and his well practiced bullying is his forte. I never realized America had so many belligerently ignorant people aspiring to be Trump-like.
Youngkin is a like a Phoenix rising from the ashes of Trump’s failed presidency and a force for unrequited hope thanks to his reliance on civility and optimism in lieu of hatred and vengeance.
Republicans, please use Youngkin’s humanity and legitimate politics as a template for recruiting and supporting future party hopefuls. Democrats need a worthy political opposition, not a mob of hate-mongers, charlatans and do-nothing antagonists.
The choice should be clear and the path worthy of pursuit.
Harry Herget
Little Rock
