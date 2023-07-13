The July 1 edition of The Sun contained a letter from a writer who was trying to mislead people about the political parties’ stand on women’s rights especially the right to vote.
The facts are the two foremost advocates of women’s suffrage in the United States were Republicans Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton (whose husband was one of the founders of the Republican party).
The 19th Amendment passed in Congress with overwhelming Republican support but opposition from most Democrats especially southern Democrats. While it was quickly ratified by state legislatures with Republican majorities, it was rejected by several with Democrat majorities.
The only two of the former Confederate states to ratify it were Arkansas and Texas.
It might also be noted that the foremost leaders in the cause he used to mislead are women.
