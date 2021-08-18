Hypocrisy is not the problem in dealing with the COVID pandemic — divisiveness and rebellion are. Jan. 6 should have taught us that. Some are against anything that is proposed just to be difficult, which gets nobody anywhere.
I, for one, am profoundly grateful for the vaccines and the scientists who developed them. I have listened to their recommendations instead of adopting the premise “we are all going to die anyway.” Dying from COVID is not inevitable. Those of us who have been vaccinated are neither gullible nor ignorant. We choose to live our lies with intelligence and preparedness with concern for ourselves and our children, and our freedoms are still intact.
Finally, the only way to deal with the pandemic and other problems is to work together for the common good — the health and well-being of our nation. There's been enough criticism and name-calling. Let's respect each other — even those with whom we don't agree.
Elizabeth Vredingburgh
Trumann
