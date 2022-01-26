The US Senate has become the graveyard for any significant legislation due to the Senates’s filibuster rule. President Biden has suggested that his Build Back Better plan might be broken up in an attempt to pass items separately. Even with this, he still has to find a way to generate bipartisanship in the Senate. If bipartisanship is the path needed to pass his legislative agenda, then maybe it’s time to consider restoring Congressional earmarks.
After gaining control of the House in 2011 (following the 2010 elections), Republicans adopted a House earmark ban. Supposedly they were bad and wasteful, and President Obama threatened to veto any legislation that contained earmarks. But maybe Obama and the House Republicans got it wrong ten years ago.
Earmarks came in a number of varieties, those that were added to appropriation bills with no restrictions, and those carved out of existing bills where restrictions applied. There were hard earmarks in the legislation that carried the force of law, and soft earmarks in Congressional committee reports that, by custom, were given the same treatment as hard earmarks.
The most common misconception about earmarks involved their size. There was an assumption that they accounted for a large share of total appropriations, but this was not true. In 2008, they accounted for only .0041 percent of $3,117 billion in federal expenditures. In 2010 they accounted for only .0027 percent of $3,652 billion in federal expenditures. In 2010, earmarks averaged 17.3 earmarks per member of Congress, and since the First Congressional District in Arkansas has 27 counties, that averages less than one (.64) earmark per county.
The state of Arkansas benefitted from the earmark process. Arkansas’ four Representatives and two Senators account for only 1.11 percent of the total members in Congress, yet we received 1.20 percent of all the earmarks, and 1.43 percent of all the earmarked dollars. In 2005 Arkansas received 125 earmarks totaling $107.3 million. By 2008 the number of earmarks had only risen to 135, but the dollar amount had risen by 98 percent to $212.5 million.
Jonesboro and the ASU system have also benefitted from Congressional earmarks. In 2005, ASU and the City of Jonesboro received five earmarks totaling $2.46 million, in 2008, ASU and the city received three earmarks totaling $3.86 million, an increase of 57 percent over the 2005 earmark level. To put a more concrete face on the earmarks, no pun intended, the Department of Transportation earmarks, totaling $2.78 million were designated for the Caraway Road overpass.
Some conservative critics blasted earmarks as government waste, but most conservative Congressmen worked just as hard as liberal Congressmen to help their constituents. The Office of Management and Budget saw this as circumventing the executive branch’s merit based or competitive allocation process, but in a larger sense that may not be a valid criticism. When earmarks were inserted into legislation, there was no formal study done to compare the benefits of the various proposals to the cost of a given dollar earmark. But just because the process was not explicit, or highly quantified, does not mean that it was not rational and without economic merit.
Members of Congress knew they had a limited ability to insert earmarks into existing or proposed legislation, at the same time, constituent requests for assistance were numerous to say the least. Even without a formal evaluation process, these elected officials had to find a way to prioritize requests in a way that maximized the perceived net benefits of various projects compared to the dollar value of the earmarks they are able to insert into the legislation. In a sense there was a benefit-cost analysis done, even if it is informal.
When you think of it, does the earmark process differ from how families budget their income. Most family money is budgeted for specific purposes, but do we not as parents indulge our children, or us, in minor ways? Do we not instantly decide that some additional purchase can be accommodated? In the end, a few extra dollars spent here or there is not viewed as wasteful or ruinous.
While earmarks may be subject to some abuse, one needs to ask the question if this is not the “grease” that could lubricate the “squeaky wheel” forcing members of Congress to cross the aisle and vote for legislation proposed by the opposite party for no other purpose than it benefits their constituents and their political career? In a nation represented by 535 members of Congress, spread across six time zones and 4968 miles, could earmarks be the lubricant that fosters bipartisanship thus allowing the nation to feel that the federal government can still function and respond to their needs.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
