In the news is the revival sweeping the nation. The events at the Methodist Asbury College in Kentucky have drawn many from across the nation so much that they had to move the services off campus so that they can have school.
The “Jesus Revolution” movie is playing at our theater and many of us have attended. Pensacola has been active and is planned to be revisited. The revival is not limited to a denomination.
It reminds me of the 1970s era when Asbury had a major outbreak as did Notre Dame. In Jonesboro we saw a joint group of Methodists, Catholics and others form services in homes where amazing things were happening. A Memphis paper did a Sunday feature on the move of God being witnessed then. Also, the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship was very active with many denominational people and others involved.
Before my time, Jonesboro is attributed to have been the launching ground of William Braham, one of the period’s foremost healing evangelists. Some of our local Baptists can tell of those days which saw some church splits happen over those that did and those that didn’t agree. The Sun has carried articles on some of those events. The late Lloyd Langford Sr. shared with me some of it.
A move of God isn’t limited to churches or denominations; it’s usually for the spiritually hungry. Jonesboro with all its killings and crime can certainly use a visitation of a supernatural God. Think about joining in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.