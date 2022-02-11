Revoked! That's what the Driver Control Office did to my license when I self reported that I have epilepsy and needed a hardship license for my 14 year old daughter.
I have been in the car with her as she has been driving on a permit since passing her test, and she has done great. She has even driven my 3/4 ton truck through downtown Fayetteville during rush hour over the summer.
Now she can't drive me to the grocery store legally because I reported that I have epilepsy, and my license was revoked. I get it. People who have seizures shouldn't be driving. That is why I wanted her to get this hardship license in the first place.
I can't drive her to school, and since she attends Westside, not Valley View (our home district) she does not have bus transportation to and from school. Further, she participates in after school events that make scheduling her pick up next to impossible.
Before we applied, she and I could go anywhere together. Now, she can drive to and from school, but I am complete at the mercy of others to transport me.
She can turn out of our driveway headed to school alone and be perfectly legal, but if she turns the other direction with me in the car, she is breaking the law, all because my license was revoked. If I had any other disability, this would never have happened. It's a broken system.
Sam Kelley
Jonesboro
